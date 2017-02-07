Lauren Alaina breaks down talking about how her mother helped her through the darkest time of her life

Country music singer Lauren Alaina stopped by syndicated talk show “Harry” on Monday, Feb. 6.

While speaking to host Harry Connick Jr., she opened up about her past struggles with an eating disorder, as well as the important role that her mom, Kristy Suddeth, played in helping her overcome the illness.

Many may recall that Lauren’s battle with bulimia started when she was just 11 years old. But, the pressure to stay thin as a teenager haunted her when she competed on season 10 of “American Idol.” Not only that, but home life also took a toll on Lauren’s health, from her parents divorce to her father’s battle with alcoholism. Through it all though, Lauren’s mama kept by her daughter’s side, as a strong supporter on Lauren’s road to recovery.





“I was a 17-year-old girl and my mom was glued to my hip,” Lauren recalled about her time on “Idol.” “That was a struggle sometimes, but she is one of the biggest reasons I got better.”

Lauren added that her mama tried to come up with ways to help her musically gifted daughter feel confident. She even had Lauren “look in the mirror everyday and say three things” that she loved about herself. For Lauren, that was no easy task.

“When I started I couldn’t say a single thing,” said Lauren, with tears rolling down her cheeks, “I remember that being the moment where I realized I had a real problem. I couldn’t name anything I liked about myself.”

These days, Lauren appears to be happy, healthy and full of confidence. Her new album, “Road Less Traveled,” which includes songs “Doin’ Fine” and “Pretty,” is a reflection of her new and empowering attitude. “Road Less Traveled” dropped on Jan. 27.