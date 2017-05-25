Lauren Alaina celebrates her “biggest dream come true”

She doesn’t just have her first No. 1 single, Lauren Alaina also has an incredible power of persuasion. So, when it came time to celebrate the chart-topping success of “Road Less Traveled,” she used that power to persuade a room full of music industry VIPs, family and friends to don her favorite garment, the onesie, in solidarity.

Dressed in her own designer sparkling onesie, Lauren told reporters that this wasn’t actually her first No. 1 party for “Road Less Traveled.” She had previously celebrated at her home with friends, goats and a slip-and-slide. “Apparently I’m a fan of making adults do things that only kids do, like wear onesies and ride down a slip-and-slide in my backyard,” she said with a giggle.





RELATED: Lauren Alaina celebrates her 22nd birthday in unusual fashion

Lauren also admitted to splurging on a little something, like most artists do when they reach this milestone. “I got a goat onesie,” she told the crowd. “I’m so stupid. Some people buy Chanel, I got a onesie online.”

During the formal presentations at the party, though, one of the song’s co-writers, pop star Meghan Trainor, made a confession to the country star. “When we first wrote together, I was taking your picture and sending it to my mom because I was so starstruck and was freaking out, and I was a little creepy, and I’m sorry, and the truth is out” she admitted. “I just wanted you to know that I went from there to being your best friend.”

RELATED: Lauren Alaina and her beau’s version of carpool karaoke is the best thing you’ll see all day

Sweet Lauren was humble and emotional when she took her turn to express her thanks.

“I’m just going to cry, apparently, that’s all I do these days,” she said, then added with a smile, “First of all, that I can look out and 85 percent of you are wearing onesies, this is the best day of my life. This is, like, my biggest dream come true.”

Congratulations to Lauren, Meghan, Jesse, producer busbee and everyone who made “Road Less Traveled” her first No. 1 — of many, we’re sure.