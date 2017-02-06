Lauren Alaina has us doubled over with her hilarious social media posts

She’s as pretty and sweet as a Georgia peach and has a voice that can rattle the rafters. And with her recently released sophomore album, “Road Less Traveled,” Lauren Alaina has opened herself up with her most personal music to date.

And in spite of some of the speed bumps she’s encountered in her journey, Lauren remains one of the most kind and funny entertainers in country music. Her social media pages are loaded with self-deprecating humor and hilarious photos of herself and her incredible squad navigating life as energetic 20-somethings.

But, sometimes you have to also follow some of Lauren’s pals to enjoy the full range of her zaniness.

On Feb. 3, Runaway June’s lovely Jennifer Wayne — the future Mrs. William Michael Morgan — shared a photo of herself at the age of 12 and to say she was a stunner would be a gross understatement. Jen had supermodel good looks and an amazing figure even at that age.

Lauren Alaina also noticed and commented, “Can you please stop what you are doing and look at MY picture from that age? I posted a couple of days ago. Hahaha. Why were you a supermodel? I looked like Bob the Builder.”

Sure enough! Two days before, precious Lauren had shared a photo of herself from her youth and while it is super cute, it’s quite different from Jen’s picture. Yet, little Lauren is so confident and sassy in her photo shoot, we love her even more. And Jennifer does, too. She commented on Lauren’s photo, “This is seriously why I love you so much.”

Girl power at its finest.

The best part is, both of these beautiful, talented and empowered young women are making big strides in country music and kicking down walls for future female country stars. So we wish both Lauren Alaina and Runaway June continued success. And we hope they both keep sharing nostalgic photos for the rest of us to enjoy.