Lauren Alaina puts on a wedding dress for this big role

It looks like Lauren Alaina will already know the ropes when she gets married, because she has now taken up a role that requires her to wear a wedding dress.

The Season 10 “American Idol” runner-up is making her film debut in the movie “Road Less Traveled.” The romantic comedy is named after her No. 1 single from her self-titled EP.

A new trailer released by MarVista Entertainment shows Lauren playing the role of a singer-songwriter named Charlotte. As a bride-to-be, she tries on wedding dresses for her friends. Even though she looks stunning in the all-white gown, she tells her on-camera pals, “It’s not me.” Of course, that’s only one part of the film that is bound to keep fans engaged.





Throughout her journey to self-discovery, Charlotte finds herself at a crossroads after traveling from Los Angeles to Harmony, Tennessee. Her original intention for returning to Tennessee is to borrow her late mother’s wedding dress. But, things take a complicated turn when she runs into her ex-high school flame, Ray (played by Donny Boaz).

She and her former love interest begin to create new memories together. They even share the stage during a romantic open mic session. Charlotte’s new experiences start to make her second guess her plans of marrying the man who she’s engaged to.

Of course, you’ll have to wait to find out whom she chooses. Fans can look for “Road Less Traveled” when it hits digital retailers on June 6.