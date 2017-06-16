Lauren Alaina reluctantly airs her family’s “dirty laundry” in new single

Lauren Alaina’s newest single, “Doin’ Fine,” has left her feeling both excited and scared. She’s excited because it’s the follow-up to her first No. 1 hit, “Road Less Traveled,” but scared because the song delves into some deeply personal stuff about her family.

The autobiographical song’s first two lines set the stage: “Daddy got sober, Momma got his best friend / I’ve cut down crying to every other weekend.” Later in the song, she touches on her parents’ divorce, singing, “Daddy signed the papers the day I turned 19 / Momma drove north to find her new beginning / I blamed God, I blamed myself / Then I found my knees and prayed like hell.”





Whew!

Backstage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, where she made a surprise appearance at CMA Music Fest June 8, Lauren told reporters that releasing the song gave her pause. “It’s not just about me, it’s about my whole family, which is a little bit scary because I’m not just airing my dirty laundry,” she said. “The whole family got in on this one, and I chose that for them. They didn’t call me and say, ‘Can you write a song about our problems?’”

She continued, “I chose to live this life. This is my passion. And my family supports me in that, but I never want it to hurt them.” But it turned out she had nothing to fear. She said of her family, “they’ve been so good and so gracious” about the whole thing.

“The song is a positive song, it just has really crazy honest lyrics,” Lauren added of the tune, which she co-wrote. “That’s kind of who I am as a person, so it made sense as the next single.”

She also revealed plans to shoot the music video in a few weeks. But asked if her family members would appear in it, Lauren laughed off the idea. “My family does not have this personality,” she said, pointing at herself. “I just don’t know that they’re music video material. I don’t know how they would handle being in a music video about their problems, so I’m going to take one for the team and be the only one in there,” she added with a giggle.