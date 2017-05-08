Lauren Alaina shines the spotlight on her boyfriend on his big day

Lauren Alaina recently reached a huge milestone with her first-ever No. 1 single, “Road Less Traveled,” topping the country charts.

Now, her other half has something big to celebrate, too.

Lauren’s boyfriend Alex Hopkins graduated from college this past weekend, and she shared a sweet love letter to him, along with a few photos on her Instagram account.

Lauren writes, “I could type a million things about this boy. He is the only person that can get me to post a sappy caption. He’s the hardest working, the most thoughtful, the most handsome, and the most perfect person for me in the world. ConGRADulations my love.”





Lauren and Alex have been together several years now, and he even co-starred with her in her sexy “Next Boyfriend” video last year. She told us not long ago she wouldn’t ever want to go on this journey without him by her side.

As for her music career, Lauren has just released her new single, “Doin’ Fine.” It’s included on her latest album, “Road Less Traveled,” available now.