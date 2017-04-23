Lauren Alaina’s little guests melted a ton of hearts at this sold-out show

Country music singer Lauren Alaina pleased a sold-out crowd of fans on April 20 at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as part of WUSY US-101’s Concert for a Cause.

During the show, the season 10 “American Idol” finalist gave fans a sweet surprise when she invited two special guests up to the stage to help her sing her catchy song, “Road Less Traveled.”

Those two guests were none other than her niece, Tessa, and nephew Bentley. And their cuteness totally stole the show!





I'm a proud Mommy. I'm a proud seesta. And I cried through this whole thing. #TessaRaeSanchez #AuntieLa @laurenalaina 💜💛#RoadLessTraveled #RebelHeart A post shared by Haley Sanchez (@_haleysanchez) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The Instagram clip above, which was posted by Tessa’s mommy, shows the young boy on Lauren’s left and the little girl on her right. Lauren kneels to match the height of the adorable munchkins, as they begin singing the hit song with the help of their famous aunt.

And, perhaps little Tessa might just follow in Lauren’s footsteps. The sweet darling, who donned a ballerina tutu and a Princess Leia inspired hair-style, confidently showed fans that she knew all of the lyrics to the uplifting chorus. Not only that, but she also showed no signs of stage fright. She even got the audience involved by holding up her hand and waving it back-and-forth. Talk about a star in the making!

As for Bentley, don’t be surprised if you catch him on a set of drums in the future. Lauren picked him up and told the audience, “He wants to play the drums.” Yep! We’re melting!

“Road Less Traveled” is the lead single from Lauren’s second studio album of the same name. The song, which Lauren penned with Jesse Frasure and Meghan Trainor, became her first-ever No. 1 hit on the Billboard and MediaBase country airplay charts earlier this month.