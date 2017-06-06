Leave it to Miranda Lambert to make the best of a bad situation

If you’ve ever been stuck in an elevator, you know it’s not quite as scary as movies lead you to believe, but it can be boring, stressful and really test your patience. Leave it to Miranda Lambert to have all the necessities needed to survive an elevator fail right in her own purse.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert uses this fake name to fly under the radar in public places

On her way to rehearsals for the June 7 CMT Awards, Miranda and her entourage found themselves trapped as they went from one floor to the next. In an Instagram post, Ran shared a photo of the incident. No one looks too panicked or concerned, but if you read the caption, you’ll know why.





Miranda writes, “Well folks, CMA Week is starting off right… stuck in the elevator at @CMT awards rehearsal. Don’t worry I have airplane bottles of Tito’s [vodka] in my purse for emergencies. What is it about award shows? Always an adventure…”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert bares her soul with this simply stunning new performance

Miranda is performing at the big event, and it makes sense she would sing her newest single, “Tin Man.” However, the singer-songwriter and video vixen is also nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video for “Vice,” so we may see her onstage more than once.

Best of luck to Miranda and all the nominees at this year’s CMT Music Awards!