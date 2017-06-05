Lee Brice announces the arrival of his third baby with a truly precious pic

A big congratulations goes out to Lee Brice and his stunning wife, Sara, who welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on June 2.

In an Instagram post, Lee shared the news of his new daughter. The couple named their precious-in-pink bundle Trulee Nanette Brice. Nanette is Sara’s middle name. She weighed in a 7 lbs, 14 oz and measured 20 inches long.

Lee writes, “We are so blessed and beyond overjoyed to bring our precious baby girl into the world. She’s beautiful, happy and healthy, we could not ask for anything more.”





Lee and Sara had already revealed baby Trulee’s gender when her two big brothers, Takoda (8) and Ryker (3), bit into yummy cupcakes with pink filling, so all that was left was the countdown to delivery. And can we just point out how ravishing Sara looks? Holy hot mama!

The handsome and talented singer-songwriter just released the compelling single “Boy”—a heartwarming ode to the special bond between fathers and sons, which can certainly make you a little teary-eyed. We can’t wait to hear what falls from Lee’s pen with the addition of a baby girl to the family.