Lee Greenwood just wowed a NRA audience with a one of a kind, patriotic anthem

Country music legend Lee Greenwood took to the stage at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, April 28, as part of the National Rifle Association’s Leadership Forum.

The 74-year-old icon turned his signature song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” into a pro-gun rights anthem called, “God Bless the NRA.”

For his performance, Lee emerged into the spotlight donning a blue-colored suit-jacket and matching pants. “Hello patriots! Hello Americans,” he said, before belting out the patriotic tune.





An American flag whipped in the wind on a large screen in the background, while people in the crowd snapped photos of the Grammy-winning artist with their cell phones.

After the first chorus, the audience sang-along to the song, as Lee appropriately changed up the lyrics to “God bless the NRA.”

President Donald Trump, who was set to deliver his keynote speech after the performance, proudly acknowledged Lee, and called him a friend during his 28-minute speech. He said, “There’s nobody that does it like Lee Greenwood. Wow. Lee’s anthem is the perfect description of the renewed spirit sweeping across our country. It really is indeed sweeping across our country.”

“So Lee,” he continued, “I speak for everyone in this arena when I say we are all very proud, indeed, to be an American. Thank you very much, Lee.”

Donald’s speech at the annual NRA gathering marked a first for any president since 1983. Prior to Trump, Ronald Reagan showed his appreciation for the gun-rights group. You can see Donald’s full speech here.

This isn’t the first time that Lee has performed at an event for Trump. Back in January, he sang the original rendition of “God Bless America” at Trump’s inaugural concert.