Listen as Chris Stapleton breathes new life into a Willie Nelson classic

Chris Stapleton burst onto the national scene with his fiery cover of “Tennessee Whiskey,” which was originally a hit for George Jones back in the early ’80s.

Now, Chris is mining for country gold in Willie Nelson’s back catalog with this new cover of “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”

RELATED: Get your first taste of Chris Stapleton’s two new albums due out this year

Oh, it’s a sad tale of a guy who’s already down on his luck when his woman just up and leaves him. It doesn’t get much more country than that.





RELATED: Chris Stapleton reminds us how much country can rock with this ACM Awards debut

“Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” was a big hit for Willie back in 1982, but he didn’t write it himself. Gary P. Nunn and Donna Farar penned this one, and Gary was actually on hand for a recent listening party Chris threw in Nashville. They tracked him down in Texas and had him come in for the event.

“Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” is included on Chris’ new album, “From a Room: Volume 1,” due out May 5.