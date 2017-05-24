Little Big Town joins forces with this top four singer on the “The Voice” finale

Award-winning country music group Little Big Town appeared as a musical guest on the NBC hit competition show “The Voice” on Tuesday, May 23.

The foursome, made up of band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Philip Sweet, turned out a memorable performance of the Taylor Swift-penned “Better Man” with Team Blake’s remaining country contestant Lauren Duski.

Lauren stacked up nicely alongside the talented quartet. She donned a pearl-colored blazer with matching pants and stood between superstars Karen and Kimberly. Karen, who kicked things off with her signature vocals, donned mostly black in contrast to Lauren. The Team Blake singer, then, followed Karen by singing the second verse of the slow-burning ballad before the two abandoned their microphone stands to make their way toward the audience. And fans loved every minute of it!





Lauren is no stranger to performing “Better Man” in front of audiences. In fact, earlier this season, she belted out the ballad during a tough battle round with Team Gwen’s Brennley Brown.

This time, though, the “Better Man” performance took place during the second half of the nail-biting Season 12 finale, which means stress levels were even higher.

At this point, only four singers are left in the competition. Aside from Lauren, those competitors include fellow Team Blake competitor Aliyah Moulden, Team Alicia’s Chris Blue and Team Adam’s Jesse Larson. If one of Blake’s mentees takes the crown, he’ll lead the pack of coaches with six wins since the show’s inception in 2011.

Watch Lauren and Little Big Town’s stun with their performance of “Better Man” in the video above.