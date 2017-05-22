Look inside the Nashville estate real-life outlaws once called home

A home in Nashville with a serious backstory just got a major renovation.

The Hyde-Stephens House is located just north of downtown and was built by the Hyde family before the Civil War in 1860. According to Curbed.com, notorious outlaw Jesse James and his brother, Frank, made this house their home between 1877 and 1881. We can only imagine what kind of illegal activity went on inside those walls during that time period.

The Hyde-Stephens House has been full renovated over the last two years, and the finishes are nothing short of stunning. Just look at the interior featured in this YouTube video. While the exterior retains that 1800s charm, the bathroom and kitchen look like you’ve stepped into a brand-new house.

The hardwoods in the foyer are original to the home, as is the mantel above the fireplace in the formal dining space. The large living room, bedrooms and kitchen are spread out over more than 2,000 square feet. The house itself sits on nearly an acre of land.

This is the kind of house that doesn’t come along every day, and it looks like someone recently snatched it up. The Hyde-Stephens House is no longer listed for sale, but we can’t imagine it went for anything less than the $440,000 asking price.