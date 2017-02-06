Looks like Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani love being domestic together

There’s a saying that goes: “The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.”

Gwen Stefani must agree with that sentiment since she’s been making frequent trips to the grocery store with beau Blake Shelton, and they usually have one of her sons tagging along.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert gives fans more details about life after Blake Shelton

On Feb. 3, the picture-perfect couple was spotted pushing a grocery cart in the parking lot of a supermarket in Sherman Oaks, California.

One Shefani fan, who posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, suggested that the two were gearing up for Super Bowl LI. And, we can see why. Their shopping cart appears to be loaded with goodies!





I hope there is snap chatting tomorrow #superbowl #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #gwenandblake #blakeandgwen #gelsons A photo posted by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

As you can see in the picture above, Gwen and Blake’s shopping cart includes a case of Dr. Pepper and two large shopping bags full of food.

#Repost @aremisstudios ・・・ Like to thank @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton for letting us be a small part of their grocery shopping experience. Super nice peeps. Enjoy your #superbowlsunday @blkeyesuzi @aremisstudios @thearemisproject A photo posted by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Feb 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

Another image shows Blake smiling happily, as his girlfriend of one year holds hands with her 2-year-old son, Apollo. Blake paired a short-sleeved dress-shirt with a blue-colored ball cap for the outing, while Gwen donned a cool and casual look of a denim mini-skirt, black nylons and a fur trimmed coat. As for Apollo, he wore a comfy set of pajamas!

RELATED: Could Blake Shelton be planning another collaboration with Gwen Stefani?

Earlier this year, Blake and Gwen ventured off to Whole Foods Market in Beverly Hills, where they were spotted gazing into each other’s eyes. Apollo tagged along for that trip, too! Perhaps the trio have made a routine of going out for a family food run together. Blake couldn’t look more natural as a family man!

How cute!