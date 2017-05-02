Looks like it was a hot and happy birthday for Tim McGraw

We still can’t believe that Tim McGraw celebrated his 50th birthday on May 1. The man gets hotter and hotter every year, and not just physically, although he definitely does that. He also remains a fan favorite thanks to impeccable music choices and engaging live shows.

And speaking of live shows, the real birthday celebration kicked off over the weekend while Tim and wife Faith Hill were on their Soul2Soul Tour, and it seemed as if things couldn’t get hotter between the country couple. But guess what? It did.

RELATED: Watch as Faith Hill and Tim McGraw serve up some sexy birthday PDA





Faith shared a hot and sexy photo of the husband-wife team on her Instagram page to wish her hunky hubs a happy birthday. Chest deep in island water with their arms around each other, the picture shows Tim planting a warm kiss on his bride’s forehead. Faith’s message to her man says, “Never better baby!!! This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!!

Never better baby!!!! Happy 50th Birthday my love. This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!! A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on May 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Tim replied with a tender message on Twitter, professing, “I love you! The only place in my world is with you and my girls.”

RELATED: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw turn up the heat with this new song on tour

I love you!

The only place in my world is with you and my girls https://t.co/uYdOmEO7Px — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 1, 2017

Did anyone else just melt from the cuteness?

The birthday wishes rolled in like waves from celebrity pals, including Ellen Degeneres, Martina McBride and Randy Travis, and, of course Tim and Faith’s top notch fans!

Happy birthday, Mr. McGraw. You're one of the greatest country music stars of all Tim. @TheTimMcGraw — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 1, 2017

Happy happy birthday to @TheTimMcGraw Love you! — Martina McBride (@martinamcbride) May 2, 2017