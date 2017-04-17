Looks like Jason Aldean and wife Brittany had a fun-filled holiday weekend

It wasn’t a red carpet affair over the weekend, but it was Easter. And, many country music stars went all out for the special holiday, rocking fancy pastel-colored outfits and enjoying family get-togethers.

And, it’s clear to see that Easter was good to Jason Aldean and his gorgeous wife of two years, Brittany Kerr.

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s beautiful, oldest daughter is the spitting image of her daddy

On April 16, Jason took to Instagram with a photo featuring him and his bride posing side by side amid a breathtaking background of sun and trees. He wrote, “Hoppy Easter everybody. #goodday 🐰”





Hoppy Easter everybody. #goodday 🐰 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The picture above shows Jason and Brittany sharing a warm embrace, while dressed up in their Sunday best! Jason dons a blue and white striped polo, with khaki shorts and a ball cap. As for his wife, she secures her golden tresses in a sky high, half ponytail and pairs a nude pencil skirt with a bright-orange, flower-printed top.

Jason’s two daughters Keeley, 14, and Kendyl, 9, Williams, whom he shares with ex-wife Jessica Ussery, weren’t pictured in the photo. But, they were nearby. In fact, over the weekend the 40-year-old crooner’s youngest daughter proved that she takes after her doting daddy when it comes to hunting.

Well, sort of. Little Kendyl got in on an Easter egg hunt. And, boy did she mean business!

Jason uploaded a photo of Kendyl standing beside her cousin Avery. The two gals held tight onto their empty baskets, as if they were ready to take off running in hopes to find the most eggs. Kendyl was even more prepared because she had on a pair of Nike running shoes.

when u get ur runnin shoes on for the Easter egg hunt!!! 😂😂😂 #Avery #kendyl A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Jason adorably captioned, “When u get ur runnin shoes on for the Easter egg hunt!!! 😂😂😂 #Avery #kendyl”

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s impressive hunting lodge hits the market

Too cute!

Although Jason may have opted out of looking for eggs, he did get a surprise of his own. On Monday, April 17, he posted a picture of an Easter basket filled with goodies. He writes, “Thanks @jetlinxnashville for this little surprise today. #floridabound #beachlife🌴”