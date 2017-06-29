Loretta Lynn is fighting her way back to what she lives for

After suffering a debilitating stroke in early May, Loretta Lynn, is showing definite signs of progress, and it’s music that is keeping her going.

According to Closer Weekly, the 85-year-old country music legend is determined to sing again. Her brother, Herman Webb, told Closer, “She can talk, and Loretta told me that she thought she’s going to be OK.” He also said that music has been good therapy for his sister, adding, “It’s all she lives for.”

The stroke left Loretta paralyzed on her left side, but thanks to a rehabilitation program near Nashville, she is now able to walk with the assistance of a walker, and has regained her ability to speak. It sounds like the Opry stage could be just around the corner.

We last saw Loretta in January when she helped welcome sister Crystal Gayle into the Grand Ole Opry family on the stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium. Even then, she spoke about recording music for multiple projects she was working on, and was ready to start her tour season, so she’s not quite ready to retire yet.

And she isn’t the only country icon to make great strides after suffering a stroke. Randy Travis is learning to write and play guitar after his massive stroke in 2013, and in 2016 he sang a bit of “Amazing Grace” when he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.