Loretta Lynn takes on Ashley Judd and her fellow political protestors

Loretta Lynn has long been a legendary figure within country music, usually letting her songs speak her truth. Yet, every once in awhile, the Grammy nominee lets loose with her words and reveals her true feelings about the world around us.

Much like the rest of the country, political headlines have caught the Kentucky native’s attention – and in a new interview with “Rolling Stone,” she came clean about her thoughts about many subjects, including the recent Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

“I think a march is fine,” she says. “But I thought that Madonna and Ashley Judd … they got a little too far out. They should have done it with more class. For God’s sake, march if you want to, but do it with class.”

In the same interview, Loretta opened up about President Donald Trump and what she thought of how Americans are treating him thus far.

“I think they ought to leave him alone and let him do his job,” Loretta says. “That’s what I think. He’s up there and he’s the president. They need to help him, not hinder him. Everybody ought to pitch in and help, do everything they can to help the man.”