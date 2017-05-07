Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood shocked a sell-out crowd in Nashville

You never know what might happen at a Luke Bryan concert, but it goes without saying that no one expected what they saw at his show in Nashville on May 6.

Luke shocked the crowd with the appearance of none other than Carrie Underwood. Showing off some good ole Nashville Predators love with the wearing of a #12 Predators shirt, Carrie joined Luke on stage to perform two songs — “Play It Again” and “I Told You So.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan’s batteries are fully recharged after spending downtime with his boys

“Thanks @lukebryan for having me at the show last night and for showing the @predsnhl some [love],” Carrie shared on her socials on the morning of May 7.





Thanks @lukebryan for having me at the show last night and for showing the @predsnhl some ❤️! #fangfingers #Smashville #PlayItAgain #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 7, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Fans also were quick to share Carrie and Luke’s collaboration online.

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are performing play it again on stage pic.twitter.com/XjDN4pdAwi — Ryan Fish (@LSFootballFan) May 7, 2017

RELATED: Luke Bryan took steps to avoid any mishaps with this fiery new show

Of course, Carrie was not the only special guest making an appearance on the opening weekend of Luke’s “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.”

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild shared the stage with Luke on May 5 to perform their No. 1 duet “Home Alone Tonight” and the LBT favorite “Girl Crush.” On May 6, Luke’s good buddy and country star Cole Swindell also found himself onto Luke’s stage to perform “Roller Coaster” and “This Is How We Roll.”