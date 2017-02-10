Luke Bryan and wife Caroline show why they’re country music’s “happily ever after”

It would seem that Luke Bryan and his warm, kind and beautiful wife Caroline were truly living the dream. And if you asked them, they’d likely say they are.

The pair met while at Georgia Southern University and dated throughout college, but broke up after he graduated and she still had a few years to go. While Caroline finished undergrad, Luke made his way to Nashville to scope out his opportunities. Then he went back to Georgia.

In 2012, Luke told “The Huffington Post,” “I was playing a little bar in Statesboro and she just happened to kinda be in town. We kinda saw each other and talked a little bit and then started emailing back and forth a little bit. And she was like, ‘Hey, you want to come to my family’s Christmas party?’ I went to the party and the rest is history.”





RELATED: Ever wonder what it’s like to sleep with Luke Bryan?

Luke and Caroline tied the knot in 2006 and added their first son, Bo, to the family in 2008. A second son, Tate, joined them in 2010.

HFE A photo posted by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Aug 3, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

However, throughout their relationship, life was a rollercoaster and the couple experienced their share of lows following those incredible highs. Luke’s brother, Chris, was killed in a car accident in 1996 before he made the move to Nashville. Then, a year after Luke and Caroline’s wedding, his sister, Kelly, passed away unexpectedly, just days after watching her younger brother perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Seven years later, Kelly’s husband, Ben, passed away, leaving their three children orphaned.

Luke and Caroline didn’t hesitate to open up their hearts and home to his nieces and nephew. His late sister’s son, Til, moved to Nashville to live with his famous uncle. Til is essentially a big brother to Luke’s boys and a third son to the couple.

But instead of cursing his plight, the country music superstar and his wife embrace every step of their journey. He even told “Billboard” that while he hated the situation, he loved having his expanded family — “We’re honored to be doing what we feel was the right thing.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan and wife Caroline reflect on a life filled with it’s share of ups and downs

What strikes us most about this stunningly gorgeous couple isn’t just their good looks or even their kind hearts. It’s that they truly look like best friends. While Luke is certainly the goofier of the pair, Caroline can get right in there and cut up with the guys. And she’s a looker for sure, but she isn’t afraid to put on camo to get a little dirty with her man.

They compliment each other on the red carpet, they balance each other at home, and they give us all something to aspire to in our own relationships.