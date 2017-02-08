Luke Bryan continues to reminisce about his amazing Super Bowl performance

Ever have one of those days you wish you could relive? One of those days where you are still looking at every picture and every video of it and reminiscing over every moment? One of those days that you just wish wasn’t over?

Luke Bryan just had one of those days.

Performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Feb. 5, Luke Bryan was the star of the show, receiving accolades far and wide for his understated and poignant performance. And now days later, Luke not only continues to bask in the praise, but he’s also sharing pics from that very special night.





“We had a blast last night,” Luke tweeted on Feb. 6. “Good to meet ya @Michaelphelps.”

We had a blast last night. Good to meet ya @MichaelPhelps. #superbowl pic.twitter.com/yhNAbSMe8o — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 7, 2017

Luke also rubbed shoulders with fellow singer Renee Elise Goldsberry, who joined her fellow “Hamilton” cast mates in the singing of “God Bless America” before the big game. “So nice to meet you,” he wrote. “What a night. Hope we weren’t too annoying in the box. Whew!!! Great job.”

@reneeelisegolds so nice to meet you. What a night. Hope we weren't too annoying in the box. Whew!!! Great job. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) February 6, 2017

Of course, what’s a night without a little time with some”pros”?

But certainly the best part of Luke’s Super Bowl night was perfectly captured in this pic that he shared on his Instagram account, showing him looking up with his hand on his heart, truly feeling the magic of the moment.