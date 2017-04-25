Luke Bryan delivers a priceless reaction after getting flashed by a superfan

Back in 2009, Luke Bryan performed at the Round Up Country Western Night Club in Davie, Florida. At the time, the butt-shaking country crooner was still lacking his Entertainer of the Year wins as a newer artist.

Nonetheless, it was clear that he kept the crowd engaged!

In fact, fans couldn’t stop squealing during the show, as the Georgia-born hunk churned through cover songs like “The Joker” and catchy songs like “All My Friends Say.” Everybody was having a good time. But, perhaps two girls in the front row had the best time of all, because they flashed Luke!





The hilarious scene took place just minutes after Luke made a toast and tossed back a shot of tequila. He busted out his beer-guzzling crowd-pleaser, “Take My Drunk Ass Home,” but paused in the middle of the performance after a fan boldly distracted him by taking her top off.

“Hold on!” Luke said to the concertgoer, “Don’t go to flash me and show your damn bra, you ass.”

That’s when the fan apparently whipped out more than an eyeful right in front of the packed audience and the country star. “There you go. There you go,” Luke replied, “there are the titties.”

That’s not all though. Turns out that Luke’s exchange with the fan only enticed another concertgoer to follow suit by flashing Luke, too.

“Damn, them are au naturel,” said Luke, adding a comical joke to his response, “Most of them in the front row need a lift kit, but those were perfect. Congratulations. The lord has been kind to you my friend.”

Of course, the last part is best of all. After the whole ordeal, Luke admitted that he lost track of what he was doing. He said, “Where are we at on this song?”

“Take My Drunk Ass Home” appears on Luke’s 2009 EP, titled “Spring Break with All My Friends.” The EP also features “Sorority Girls” and an acoustic version of “All My Friends Say.”