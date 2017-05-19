Luke Bryan gives it his all in this new video showing off his brand-new tour

Luke Bryan is giving you a first look at his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour in this new video. The clip highlights the trek’s opening weekend at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which is literally next door to some of the small honky tonks Luke played when he first moved to Music City.

He recalls, “I remember the feeling of walking around downtown Nashville and the honky tonks and having the opportunity to do a couple acoustic shows in some of those honky tonks on Broadway. That happened pretty early in my career. Now, to be kicking off a tour right here in Bridgestone Arena in the heart of Music City is a dream come true for me.”





That dream led Luke to make the move from Georgia to Nashville in the first place.

“You only get one shot and go around in this lifetime,” Luke adds. “I didn’t want to be an old man going, you know, you never gave it a shot. When I moved to Nashville, I just thought about here’s my chance. Here’s my chance to work hard and do everything I can to make it in the music business.”

Luke has certainly made a huge mark on country music. He’s been the most-streamed artist in country music for the past four years in a row. He’s hoping to make it five years running with his new music.

Luke is currently in the studio working on his next project, and he’s pushing himself to make the best music possible.

He says, “To be the most streamed artist for four years in country music — I don’t know how to put it into words. It challenges me to get back to the drawing board and make more music and hopefully keep reinventing myself to an extent, but also give the fans something they expect, too.”

Head over to LukeBryan.com for a full slate of tour dates.