Luke Bryan pays tribute to his wife with this classic singalong performance

Luke Bryan’s wife is named Caroline, so it’s no surprise he knows every word to the Neil Diamond classic “Sweet Caroline.” There’s no doubt he’s sung it in bars with his friends a thousand times, too.

It’s a song we all know by heart, so it was a real kick to see Luke covering “Sweet Caroline” during his show in Atlanta earlier this month. From the moment the band kicked off that opening riff, Luke had a big smile on his face knowing the crowd was about to have a blast singing along with this American classic.





We’re especially impressed with how well Luke knows the second verse of “Sweet Caroline.” He even steps over to the piano to tickle the ivory a bit before pouring some shots for his piano player.

We caught up with Luke just prior to the launch of his current “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour,” and he said moments like this are a big reason he loves being an entertainer.

Luke tells Rare Country, “I think when people come to my show, they want to be on their feet and dancing and having fun, ’cause the old goofball onstage will be doing that. That’s my main thing.”

Look for Luke to continue his “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour” all summer long. You can get tickets here.

We’ve also got our fingers crossed Luke will be releasing some new music soon.