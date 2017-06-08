Luke Bryan re-teams with an R&B superstar for another stellar collaboration

Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo first teamed up for an installment of CMT “Crossroads” last year. It went so well, the two of them got back together for a performance on the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

The cross-genre collaboration started out with Luke playing piano as he and Jason swapped vocals on a soulful reading of “Strip It Down.” They then kicked it up a notch with a duet on Jason’s mega-hit “Want to Want Me.” Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood were all spotted singing along.

Earlier in the evening, the two of them earned a CMT Award for CMT Performance of the Year for that CMT “Crossroads” performance of “Want to Want Me.”

During their acceptance speech, Luke said, “When we did ‘Crossroads,’ I remember thinking what an unbelievable time to be up there with such a great guy. Such a great singer and entertainer. Thank you, guys, for making it happen for us.”

Jason Derulo clearly loves working with country artists, because he’s just lined up another high-profile gig with Hank Williams Jr. and Florida Georgia Line. The three of them will be performing the new “Monday Night Football” theme on ESPN this fall. It’s actually a new version of Hank Jr.’s “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night.” Look for it to premiere before the Sept. 11 game pitting the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings.