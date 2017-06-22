Luke Bryan shocks fans with a brand-new song before his show

We’ve got our first taste of Luke Bryan’s new music, and it’s a classic country ballad calling out a guy for running around on his girlfriend. Armed with only his acoustic guitar, Luke performed the song for a small group of fans prior to a stop on his “Huntin’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.”

The guy he’s calling out claims to love his girlfriend, but his actions tell a different story. In the song, Luke tells the guy to just break up with her if he’s not going to change his ways so Luke can actually move on in and be her new boyfriend.





Of course, Luke’s only playing a character when he sings this song as he’s happily married in real life. Still, it’s great to hear Luke sing a song that reminds us so much of those great ’90s country hits you might’ve heard from Brooks & Dunn or Tracy Lawrence.

This new song is so fresh, Luke was having trouble remembering the lyrics. When he introduced the song, Luke told the audience, “I probably still will not get the correct words to this song. Anyway.”

Sure enough, Luke got through most of the second verse before forgetting the words and saying, “I always mess this one up,” then repeatedly substituting the word “watermelon” for the forgotten lyrics.

We know you’re hungry for more new music from Luke Bryan, so what do you think of this new song?