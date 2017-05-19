Luke Bryan tells us the real toll shaking his butt onstage has taken on his body

Luke Bryan has been electrifying fans on his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour with his long string of hits as well as his signature dance moves. The stage on this tour is massive, so Luke gets a full work out just running around the stage every night.

It’s not something Luke can just show up and pull off with no preparation. He’s got to take care of himself to make sure he can keep on rocking out with his fans for years to come.

Luke tells Rare Country, “Last year, I found out from touring all these years, I guess, shaking my butt in cowboy boots too long, this knee here, he’s not doing that well. So, I started riding a bike just to stay in shape.”

Though he took a nasty tumble on the bike last fall and broke his collar bone, Luke has continued riding his bike for exercise.

He explains, “You ride a bike for an hour and a half, and you don’t feel like you’re aching everywhere. It’s not like you played basketball for two hours. That’s helped me onstage being in shape.”

Of course, the show doesn’t go on if Luke’s voice isn’t in top shape. That’s why he stays away from his beloved cigars in the days leading up to a show.

Luke continues, “I do prepare. You have to, to do two hour shows, three, sometimes four nights week, it’s a grueling grind. If you’re not taking care of yourself mentally and physically. But with me, it’s all starts with my voice. If my voice feels great, then I’m having a blast onstage.”

For the latest Luke tour dates, head over to LukeBryan.com.