Luke Bryan’s wife makes sure Father’s Day is always special

Father’s Day may be about the dads, but it’s always the moms who are behind the scenes making sure it’s a great day for their men.

That’s certainly true of Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline. One year, Luke revealed to media backstage at CMA Music Festival, she bought him the Ford Bronco he’d always wanted. Mostly, though, it’s the little things that make his Father’s Days memorable while he’s raising three growing boys.

“Father’s Day is certainly always really, really special,” Luke said prior to his June 8 headlining performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. He loves “the simple things” with his sons and nephew. “Half the time I load the boat up with all the boys and it’s Father’s Day and I’m untangling fishing line all day,” he said. “But that’s what being a dad’s all about.”





He added, “Father’s Day’s always special. Caroline is always great about creating some fun … She’s always really proactive in making days like that very special for me.”

Luke also appreciates his boys’ growing independence, sharing a story about taking 9-year-old Bo out on the road recently and watching his son head off to the catering area alone, or joining a pickup Wiffle Ball game with Luke’s crew. “I’m over there icing my knees while he’s out there playing,” Luke said with a laugh.

Can’t wait to hear how Luke and his family spend next weekend’s holiday. He has a show in Atlanta the night before, so he should easily make it home for the big day.