Meet the country music daredevil who Dale Earnhardt Jr. can’t get enough of

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s life is full right now. Whether working on his setup for the next race, his plans for retirement after this season or starting to film his new DIY show with wife Amy, he is one busy guy who probably doesn’t have much time to sit and listen to country music.

But when someone catches his attention, he likes to take the time to let his fans know.

RELATED: Watch this mini model steal the spotlight from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

One country artist who seems to have made an impact on Dale Jr. is Tucker Beathard. Known best for his top five summer anthem “Rock On” off his six-track Fight Like Hell EP, it’s the song “Tennessee 20-10” that has made quite an impression on Dale, who tweeted out Tucker’s performance both on May 17 and May 21.





“Pretty FN good,” he tweeted out to his fans. “Got to see this man play it live last night.”

Pretty FN good https://t.co/fm6imbJ121 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 22, 2017

https://t.co/mT4aGXqluW Got to see this man play it live last night. 👌🏼 https://t.co/mT4aGXqluW — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 19, 2017

RELATED: Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the racing world in mourning the loss of the ‘Kentucky Kid’ Nicky Hayden

On the surface, these two could become fast friends, as they both are daredevils in their own way. On May 20, for example, Tucker instagrammed a video of him jumping from a balcony into the pool below.

A post shared by Tucker Beathard (@tuckerbeathard) on May 19, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Here’s to hoping these two connect in person one of these days, despite each of their busy schedules.