Meghan Linsey recalls the real-life nightmare she went through

Meghan Linsey is happy to be alive.

The country music singer, who in early February, woke up from a night’s sleep with a horrible “stinging sensation” on her face, learned that she was bitten by a venomous, brown recluse spider. She found the recluse dead in her right hand.

Now, that time has allowed her to heal, she is opening up about the symptoms she faced following the real-life nightmare.





“The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms,” Meghan recalls in a new interview with PEOPLE. “I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over. They tell people to not look up things on WebMD, and I had looked up everything on WebMD and I had every symptom. Every day was another thing.”

Meghan says that she went straight to urgent care on the day of her discovery. There, she was treated with antibiotics and saline. But, the medicine didn’t give her results right away.

“I was supposed to be getting better, but I was getting worse – up until day nine, which is when the symptoms stopped happening and the necrosis started on my face,” she recalls.

That same day, (Feb. 12), Meghan began telling her story to fans on social media, in hopes to spread the word about the deadly species.

The Instagram shot below shows the heavily bruised area under Meghan’s right eye. That’s where the dead skin cells died off leaving what she called “a hole on my face.”

Sooo ready for my face to heal! I'm seeing a Wound Care specialist in South Carolina tmw. Praying for some answers to speed up the healing process. Thank you all again for the outpouring of love and support! Xoxo Meg A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Feb 26, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Meghan consulted a wound specialist in South Carolina and underwent experimental hyperbaric chamber treatment. The trips paid off greatly.

32 days since my brown recluse spider bite. I cannot believe how well my face is healing! It's crazy! A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

But, aside from the pain, Meghan has had to put multiple layers of makeup on her face in order to hide her gash – something she’s slowly getting used to.

Pre-makeup morning selfie. 😴😴😴 natural brows by @waxlocal #beagleinthebackground #morning #nomakeup #scarface A post shared by Meg Linsey (@meghanlinsey) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

“I’m one of those people that just throws it on and goes, but now I have to put three or more layers on this one area of my face,” she explains. “It’s kind of a pain at this point but, after going through everything I went through, I’m just glad to be alive.”

You’re a fighter, Meghan!