Meghan Linsey recalls the real-life nightmare she went through

Meghan Linsey is happy to be alive.
The country music singer, who in early February, woke up from a night’s sleep with a horrible “stinging sensation” on her face, learned that she was bitten by a venomous, brown recluse spider. She found the recluse dead in her right hand.
RELATED: After this terrifying wound, Meghan Linsey taps into her inner “Beauty”
Now, that time has allowed her to heal, she is opening up about the symptoms she faced following the real-life nightmare.
“The swelling was the first thing, and then I ended up just having crazy, crazy symptoms,” Meghan recalls in a new interview with PEOPLE. “I had muscle spasms, then I had a body rash all over. They tell people to not look up things on WebMD, and I had looked up everything on WebMD and I had every symptom. Every day was another thing.”
I know I've been MIA on social media for a while, so I wanted to fill you all in on what's going on. These pics are hard to share, but I think it's important for me to be open with you guys. Everything isn't perfect all of the time. We all go through hard stuff. So, 9 days ago, on February 12, I woke up to a stinging sensation on my face. I looked and in my right hand was a dead spider. Somehow while I was sleeping, a spider had bit me and I had killed it. This scenario is literally on the top of my nightmare list. The stinging was awful and I knew it had to be poisonous. I put the spider in a bag and headed to urgent care. Over the course of the last 9 days, I have experienced the most insane symptoms. From excruciating nerve pain in my face, muscle spasms, full body rash, extreme swelling… etc. It has really been rough. It has been confirmed that I was bit by a brown recluse spider, one of two of the most poisonous spiders in the US. I am still dealing with the wound on my face, but I finally found the right meds to control the nerve pain. I know I'm not out of the woods on this yet, but I am so incredibly grateful for my health and I will never take it for granted again. Your thoughts and prayers are much appreciated. I will be getting back in the studio this week, to work on the new record! I can't wait to finish it. And I can't wait to get back on the road on March 9 & 10- I will be playing in Alaska! And PLEASE, if you live in area where these spiders are, do some research and learn how to protect yourself! I know this is not common at all, but better safe than sorry! Love you all! Xo Meg
Meghan says that she went straight to urgent care on the day of her discovery. There, she was treated with antibiotics and saline. But, the medicine didn’t give her results right away.
“I was supposed to be getting better, but I was getting worse – up until day nine, which is when the symptoms stopped happening and the necrosis started on my face,” she recalls.
That same day, (Feb. 12), Meghan began telling her story to fans on social media, in hopes to spread the word about the deadly species.
The Instagram shot below shows the heavily bruised area under Meghan’s right eye. That’s where the dead skin cells died off leaving what she called “a hole on my face.”
Meghan consulted a wound specialist in South Carolina and underwent experimental hyperbaric chamber treatment. The trips paid off greatly.
But, aside from the pain, Meghan has had to put multiple layers of makeup on her face in order to hide her gash – something she’s slowly getting used to.
RELATED: A favorite from “The Voice” reveals her serious health battle following a spider bite
“I’m one of those people that just throws it on and goes, but now I have to put three or more layers on this one area of my face,” she explains. “It’s kind of a pain at this point but, after going through everything I went through, I’m just glad to be alive.”
You’re a fighter, Meghan!