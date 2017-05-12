Miley Cyrus appears happy and in love in this brand-new video

Fans have been waiting patiently for the arrival of Miley Cyrus’ brand-new single “Malibu,” and it’s finally here.

The 24-year-old superstar dropped the breezy love song and its accompanying music video on Thursday, May 11.

You won’t find Miley twerking or putting her tongue to a sledgehammer in this Diane Martel-directed clip. Instead, you’ll see Miley sporting a more innocent look of knit sweaters, turtlenecks and pigtails. She also flaunts her stunning engagement ring while lying down in a meadow of wildflowers. She even runs through the sand at the beach with a whole bunch of colorful balloons in hand.





Miley previously told Billboard Magazine that her rekindled relationship with fiancé Liam Hemsworth is what inspired her to write the lovey-dovey track. Despite Liam’s inspiration for the cut, he doesn’t star in the video. Viewers do, however, get an adorable dose of Miley’s puppy, Emu, who is shown enjoying the company of his owner.

“Malibu” may not exactly be a country song, but it does hint at Miley taking back her roots. The song, which Miley wrote in the backseat of an Uber while on the way to film for NBC’s “The Voice,” is also a far cry from songs featured on her previous two albums – 2013’s “Bangerz” and 2015’s “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.”

“Malibu” is the first single from Miley’s as-yet-untitled album, due out later this year. Watch the music video for “Malibu” above.