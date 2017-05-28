Miley Cyrus’ family talks about the real reason behind her happiness

Miley Cyrus has been in the spotlight for more than a decade. So, fans have gotten to see her grow, both as a person and as an artist.

But, perhaps they haven’t seen her as joyful as she is today.

The Tennessee-born singer, who dropped her new single, “Malibu,” on May 11, recently performed the song onstage at both the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and on NBC’s “The Voice.” Fans watched on, as she flaunted a more wholesome image than in recent years. In both performances, she wore boots, white shorts, a matching cropped top and had her hair down in loose curls. She also was more reserved in her performances, standing behind the microphone for the entire ballad.





Miley’s mom Tish and sister Brandi say the 24-year-old superstar, who made tongues wag after her indecent twerking at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, has now found her true identity and happy place in life.

“I think she’s just grown into this place that she’s so happy and knows who she is,” Tish told E! News, while sitting alongside Miley’s older sister Brandi, “I think Miley is so real. Every stage that you see her in is truly the stage of her life that she’s in. She’s just in such a great space. She’s so happy and I think the music really reflects that.”

“She really does truly know what’s important and what matters,” Brandi added of her younger sibling, who is engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth, “That doesn’t mean overworking herself and being on tour all year anymore. That means her family, her life at home, her animals and making the music that she really loves. I think that’s something that comes with age when you start to realize that, and she’s there. That’s why she’s so happy I think.”

“Malibu,” which pays homage to Miley’s relationship with Liam, is set to appear on her as-yet-untitled album, due out later this year. We can’t wait to hear more from the new Miley y’all!