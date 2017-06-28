Miley Cyrus gives fans a first look at the new season of “The Voice”

The Season 13 premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” may still be a few months away, but it looks like the coaches have already returned to their red chairs.

On June 27, Miley Cyrus took to social media to let fans know that she was hard at work filming for the upcoming season.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus makes a stunning confession about her past drug use

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer brought her beautiful mom, Tish, to the set, and tweeted out a photo of them hanging out backstage.





My mama is sooooo cute! backstage @NBCTheVoice !!!!! Love hangin w my fam @adamlevine @blakeshelton and my new new BFF @IAMJHUD !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/WKr9dJB3BQ — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 27, 2017

She writes, “My mama is sooooo cute! backstage @NBCTheVoice !!!!! Love hanging with my fam[ily] @adamlevine @blakeshelton and my new new BFF @IAMJHUD !!!”

Judging from the picture, it looks like Miley has traded out her bold season 11 outfits for a more natural look. She pairs sparkly hoop earrings with a denim jacket, and wears her hair up in a simple, yet stylish ponytail.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus reveals the secret weapon she’ll use to take down Blake Shelton

Turns out the all-star cast, which includes veteran coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, as well as newcomer Jennifer Hudson, have started taping the blind auditions. Miley shared a Facebook Live video, which gives fans a first look into the new season. You can check out the preview in the video above.

Get your first look at the new season LIVE on Facebook before #TheVoice returns September 25. ✌️https://t.co/11eP4BurLV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 27, 2017

“The Voice” returns September 25, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.