Miley Cyrus goes out in sexy red bikini for the start of summer

Miley Cyrus is so ready for the dog days of summer!

The 24-year-old “Malibu” singer has officially swapped out her cold weather gear in exchange for lighter outfits to help her stay cool during the sultry months ahead.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus reveals the secret weapon she’ll use to take down Blake Shelton

June 21 marked the summer solstice, which is also the longest day of the year. So, Miley posted a photo on Instagram to let fans know that she celebrated in style.

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre!” She wrote, alongside a photo featuring her rocking a two-piece swimsuit, “Bring on Z fruit, sunshine (always spf), & goooood times!”





Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

As you can see in the picture above, Miley dons a bright red bikini and hangs out in the yard with her rescue dog, Emu, and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth’s labradoodle, Dora. She also snacks on a piece of watermelon, while flaunting her perfectly toned abs and sun-kissed legs!

The beach-ready star even shared some of her fruit with Emu, who happily took it off her hands.

Emu ❤️s Watermelon! (be cautious of seeds & rind! otherwise totally doggy safe!) A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

RELATED: Miley Cyrus makes a stunning confession about her past drug use

Miley wrote, “Emu ❤️s Watermelon! (be cautious of seeds & rind! otherwise totally doggy safe!)”

Thanks for the tip, Miley!