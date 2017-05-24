Miley Cyrus honors victims of the horrific Manchester tragedy in this “The Voice” performance

Miley Cyrus isn’t coaching “The Voice” until next season, but that hasn’t stopped her from making an early appearance on the show.

On Tuesday, May 23, the 24-year-old hit-maker debuted her latest single, “Malibu,” as part of the second half of the Season 12 finale.

Miley dedicated her performance to her “good friend” Ariana Grande and the victims of the May 22 attack in Manchester, England, which took place outside of one of Ariana’s concerts. “Our hearts are with you,” Miley said, before launching into her breezy ballad surrounded by a scenic stage setting of beautiful wildflowers and waterfalls.





“Malibu” was released on May 11 and is the first taste of Miley’s new musical direction. She previously made clear to the public that she is returning to her roots with her forthcoming record. “Malibu,” which she co-penned in honor of her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, is set to appear on her as-yet untitled album, due out later this year.

In addition to Miley’s performance of “Malibu,” the star-studded episode included performances from artists like Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Rascal Flatts and many more.

Miley coached on Season 11 of “The Voice.” She will return to coach on Season 13, alongside co-stars Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson.

We continue to pray for those involved in the Manchester attack.