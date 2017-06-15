Miley Cyrus makes a stunning confession about her past drug use

It was a Miley Cyrus that country music fans didn’t recognize. It was someone that pushed things a little too far, and someone who made us wonder if she would ever get back to her roots. It was someone who was smoking weed pretty much continuously and dealing with demons that many didn’t know about.

But that was the old Miley.

put n werk 🍦🍦🍦🍦 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 17, 2015 at 5:00pm PDT

And yes, we like the new Miley so much more.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus will make your heart melt with these epic flashback photos





But those dark times of the past, which she used to share often on her Instagram, remain something that Miley is open to talking about. In fact, in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, she opened up about just how bad things got, and why she wanted to get straight.

“I’ve always been very stoned on your shows,” she told Jimmy on June 15. “I used to think I would die during my monologue on ‘SNL.’”

“How much were you smoking?” Jimmy asked.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus teams up with Aiana Grande on this moving tribute to Manchester

“A lot of weed,” she answered. “No one ever died of weed, but no one has ever smoked as much as I did. I stopped smoking because, to sit here and to talk about what I am doing, I wanted to be really clear, because I’m actually the most passionate about what I am doing with this record than I’ve been. I loved making this record so, so much.”