Miley Cyrus opens up about her breakup and reunion with fiancé Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is releasing a new single, “Malibu,” on May 11, and she’s not afraid to admit it’s about her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. The couple broke off their relationship in 2013 only to get back together last year.

Back when they broke up, Miley was dominating the pop charts with her hits “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball,” and twerking all over America. It was a heady time, and Miley says all the changes she was going through at that point led to the split with Liam.

She tells “Billboard,” “Cause I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

Since they’re both A-list celebrities, Miley and Liam are often the target of paparazzi shots and gossip columns. In a way, the new single, “Malibu,” is a way for Miley to tell the story of her love with Liam instead of leaving it up to speculation.

She adds, “Why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel?'”

“Malibu” is the lead release from Miley’s upcoming studio album, and we expect that’ll drop later this year.