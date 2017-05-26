Miley Cyrus really tapped into her country roots for this daytime performance

Miley Cyrus has never been bashful about, well, anything. And that includes calling out her famous dad, country star and actor Billy Ray Cyrus.

The singer, songwriter and actress took the early morning stage of “Today’s” summer concert series on May 26. Even though she admitted to host Carson Daly that she was a little under the weather, she ripped through her performances like a boss.

It’s been a week of Cyrus mania on the popular morning show. On May 25, Miley’s mom Tish and sister Brandi did the morning show circuit to talk about their upcoming Bravo design and decor TV show, “Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer.” Later, Noah Cyrus and her dad appeared with Kathie Lee and Hoda to promote her new single, “I’m Stuck,” and her upcoming debut album.





So, with the whole family obviously in the Big Apple, you might expect a full display of the Cyrus family during Miley’s appearance, right? Well, you’d be wrong. Mom Tish was there cheering her girl on, but, as Miley didn’t hesitate to point out to the packed plaza, apparently Dad was still in bed. “I got him a pass,” Miley exclaimed.

This could put his Father of the Year status in jeopardy.

We joke, of course. Billy Ray’s absence may have hurt Miley’s feelings, but she didn’t let it show. In fact, another thing she isn’t bashful about is flaunting her country music roots. In addition to having a dad in the biz, her godmother is Dolly Parton. So, in a nod to all of the things that contribute to a subtle twang in her voice, Miley performed her godmother’s hit song, “Jolene,” complete with soaring fiddle. And not only did she represent country, but she also showcased hints of Dolly in her vocal.

Billy Ray, you definitely missed out!