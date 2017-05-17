Miley Cyrus reveals what Liam Hemsworth really thought of her new song

For professional songwriters, there’s usually no greater inspiration than love. That’s certainly true of Miley Cyrus, who admits her new single, “Malibu,” was influenced by her relationship with her longtime love, hot Aussie actor Liam Hemsworth. But, she wasn’t so sure at first that Liam was going to like it.

The song’s lyrics paint a happy relationship picture about “a dream come true in Malibu.” Miley also sings about a newfound appreciation for the beach and ocean, as well as for swimming and boating, all thanks to her man.

But while appearing as a guest on the syndicated radio program “Zach Sang Show,” Miley confessed she expected Liam to balk at the very personal song. “I thought he was going to be like, ‘Dude can you not sing about where we live?’”

And she was at least partially right. “He was a little bit like, ‘So our safe place is gone, the place that you’re singing about. This used to be my place of freedom.’ … That was a little bit on blast,” she said.

Explaining the lyrics, Miley said, “This song is about … [how] a relationship brings you to somewhere you would never be. I would never live in Malibu if my dude wasn’t a surfer. I’m from Nashville. I never thought I would live by the beach. But this song is saying, ‘You brought me here and I’m happy that you did.’”

Check out more from her very candid interview with Zach Sang in the video above. And you can hear “Malibu” for yourself when Miley performs it on the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. ET on May 21 on ABC.