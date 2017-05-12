Millions of women are finding comfort within these impactful words

Mother’s Day is one of those days filled with priceless moments of love and adoration for women around the world.

But for some, Mother’s Day is one of the most painful days of the year.

RELATED: This country star’s mom made a big sacrifice for her daughter’s success

From those whose Mom is no longer here to those who never have been able to hear someone call them ‘Mom,’ the pain of the holiday can be almost overbearing, especially when it seems as if everyone else in the world is in the middle of their own personal celebration. This pain is especially evident within a new video created by “The Today Show,” which follows the story of women plagued with infertility, pregnancy loss and child loss.





“Some days it feels like your pain is invisible,” the voice-over says. “It feels like grief wants to swallow you whole.”

RELATED: This country star is connecting with millions of moms with these no-filter posts

However, the video is made especially for those moms who feel like no one else can see or feel their pain.

“We see you,” the voice-over continues. “We know you don’t forget. Even though you might not feel it, Mother’s Day belongs to you too. You are seen. You still matter. You are still their mother. You are not alone. From one mother to another, you are loved.”

We wish you a happy mother’s day… to every single one of you… each and every day.