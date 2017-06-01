Miranda Lambert bares her soul with this simply stunning new performance

Miranda Lambert just dropped a new video for her latest single, “Tin Man,” and it’s quite stunning in its simplicity.

Armed with just her guitar and her voice, Miranda delivers the ballad while sitting in her bathroom just outside the shower. Hey, everyone knows you sound best singing in the shower thanks to all that tile making your voice just bounce around and echo.

The black-and-white clip comes two months after Miranda debuted “Tin Man” to a wide audience on the ACM Awards. Her solo acoustic performance of the song has become the centerpiece of her current live show, and this new video clearly shows why this song is having such an impact on fans.





Miranda wrote “Tin Man” after watching “The Wizard of Oz” as an adult and thinking about what it meant for the Tin Man to be wishing for a heart. Hearts can be broken, so Miranda decided to write a warning to the fictional character about what he was in for if his wish came true.

Enjoy this gripping new video from Miranda Lambert, and go here to check out her tour dates this summer.