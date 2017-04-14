Miranda Lambert explains how she keeps her grandma with her on big occasions

Miranda Lambert is one lucky girl. Not only does she have amazing parents who have had her back as an artist from day one, but she also has the undying love her of her grandma, who she calls Nonny.

Miranda just took her Nonny out for a girls’ date where they had a great lunch and got their nails done. She captured the moment on Instagram with this photo of their hands looking fabulous with freshly painted nails.

Miranda captioned the photo, “Hands of time…”

The country superstar went on to talk about the special piece of jewelry her grandma gave her when Miranda turned 30 years old.

“I wear the first ring she gave me to every important thing I do,” Miranda says. “It brings me strength and luck. But most of all it brings me pride.”

Miranda wore that ring for her solo acoustic performance of “Tin Man” on the ACM Awards earlier this month, and Nonny said that made her smile.

Miranda adds, “That makes ME smile.”

Miranda goes on to use the hashtag #originalbadass to describe her sweet and sassy Nonny.

It certainly seems that ring brought Miranda some good luck at the ACM Awards. She won a record eighth Female Vocalist trophy, and her latest project, “The Weight of These Wings,” took the Album of the Year prize.