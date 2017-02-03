Miranda Lambert gives fans more details about life after Blake Shelton

Miranda Lambert made some headlines after her tour rehearsal at Joe’s Bar in Chicago on Jan. 24, telling a sold-out crowd about “drinking a little extra” after her divorce from Blake Shelton shortly before tearing into her song “Ugly Lights.”

And as her Highway Vagabond Tour continues, she seems to be sharing more and more about that song and her story.

“I did write this next song – it’s a new one – I got divorced last year so I started drinking a little extra,” she told the crowd at a Feb. 2 concert about the inspiration behind the tune, which is featured on her current album, “The Weight of These Wings.” “S**t happens you know? Anyway I moved to Nashville and started spending too much time at the Midtown bars, and I realized that I was taking an Uber for like the third day in a row to pick up my Jeep. I drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee and I smelled like smoke and was wearing clothes from yesterday, and I was like, ‘This is three days in a row – this is a problem.'”





Of course, everyone loves not only Miranda’s candor about life after Blake, but also loves how happy and content she looks these days with her current boyfriend, Anderson East.