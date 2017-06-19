Miranda Lambert gushes over “best date night” with beau Anderson East

Miranda Lambert may be one of the biggest and most popular stars in country music, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t draw inspiration from other musical genres.

On June 16, the 33-year-old hitmaker attended a U2 concert in Louisville, Ky., with her boyfriend Anderson East.

The couple’s concert outing left such an impression on Miranda that she described her experience as life changing.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo from the show she writes, “This changed my life, and my way of thinking about music & art — about drive & heart. 💗Thank You U2, I’ll never be the same.”





Miranda completed her post with a slew of hashtags, including a shout-out to the rock band’s current “The Joshua Tree Tour,” celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album of the same name. She also tagged in a compliment to her beau with the hashtag #bestdatenight.

Anderson isn’t the only man, who has helped inspire Miranda through new musical experiences though. Over the weekend, the “Tin Man” singer gushed about her daddy, Rick, who taught her how to play guitar. She also shared a photo from the time she appeared as a contestant on the reality TV singing competition “Nashville Star.”

“Dad dropping me off at the ‘Nashville Star’ house in 2003,” she captioned on Instagram, alongside the photo of herself and her dad standing side-by-side. “What a journey we have been on,” she added. “When I was 17, he taught me three chords on the guitar. He said that’s all I needed. For the most part he was right. Thanks for giving me life, love and dimples! And thank you for sharing your love for music with me. Love you dad. #RickLambert❤️ #happyfathersday.”