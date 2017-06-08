Miranda Lambert leads an army of dogs through downtown Nashville

Miranda Lambert led an army of dogs and dog lovers through downtown Nashville June 8 for the first-ever MuttNation March. The event was organized through her MuttNation Foundation as a kickoff event for the annual CMA Music Festival. Seeing all those dog owners walking their fur babies had Miranda feeling emotional.

She told the crowd, “I’m already teary. I’ve been teary all morning.”

Miranda continued, “This week is about country music, and that’s my passion, but I get to combine passions this week. I feel like all of you are doing the same. You’re here to hear country music and here to support some sweet babies that can’t help themselves, so it’s our job to help them. I just believe in it 100 percent and will put whatever I have behind it.”





All weekend long, CMA Music Festival attendees will be able to adopt dogs at the MuttNation Foundation’s booth at the event’s Fan Fair X exhibition. Miranda shared some advice on how to pick out which dog might be right for you.

“I think the dog picks you if you’re really open and you’re in the market,” she said. “Taking a dog on is a huge commitment. I know, because I have four shelter cats and seven shelter dogs. Just let the dog pick you cause it will happen.”

For more information on Miranda’s MuttNation Foundation, click here.