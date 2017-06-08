Miranda Lambert made sure her audience was pretty in pink

One way to get the audience involved in your live show is to use props. So when Miranda Lambert signed on to perform the fun and summery “Pink Sunglasses” at this year’s CMT Music Awards, she brought props — pink sunglasses, of course!

With the crowd decked out in their new frames, Miranda worked the stage in an embellished black dress, sparkling moto jacket and metallic booties. Her hair was pinned back so we could see her beautiful face. And Ran’s voice sounded clean and clear as she effortlessly peeled through the rocking, edgy cut filled with truckloads of ragged electric guitar.





It was nice to hear the Texas tornado roll out one of the rockers from her insanely successful “The Weight of These Wings” album. At last year’s CMA Awards, she performed the album’s debut single, the moody “Vice,” and at this year’s ACM Awards, she took the Vegas stage with just a guitar for the emotional and poignant “Tin Man.” With a catalog of fun uptempo hits like “Only Prettier,” “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Little Red Wagon,” it was nice to hear Miranda tapping into that side of her personality.

Miranda’s handsome boyfriend, Anderson East, accompanied her to the CMT Music Awards and looked pretty proud of his honey bun, who was also nominated for both Video and Female Video of the Year for “Vice.”