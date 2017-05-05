Miranda Lambert’s mom discusses the drama in her daughter’s past

Miranda Lambert would tell you she has the best fans in the world, but her biggest and most supportive fans are undoubtedly her parents, Bev and Rick Lambert. And in the new book, “From Cradle to Stage” by Virginia Grohl, mother of Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl, the spotlight dims on Miranda and shines on her mother.

"From Cradle to Stage" focuses on the moms of some of the music industry's most successful performers. If you've seen pictures of Miranda Lambert with her beautiful mother, Bev, then you know the resemblance is remarkable. According to "People," that isn't the only way the apple didn't fall far from the tree.





Longtime Miranda fans know that Bev and Rick were private investigators with their own detective agency, and“People” says their daughter was allowed to help out with “special cases.” In the book, Virginia writes, “One caper involved dressing Miranda in a junior high cheerleading costume and sending her out ‘selling candy for the school’ so that she could look for the incriminating evidence her parents needed.”

It’s also commonly known in the country music community that the Lamberts were hired by attorneys for Paula Jones to investigate Bill Clinton. Less known though is the danger that the Lamberts were in after their efforts resulted in an impressive load of case files.

“As Bev tells it,” Virginia writes, “She was in the backyard hanging laundry one day when she became aware of a helicopter circling overhead.” “People” says that Bev called Rick and he told her to look for a registration number on the helicopter’s tail. Virginia continues, “He instructed her to get the binoculars and read the registration number on the copter’s tail. When she told him there was no number, his voice tightened. ‘Listen to me, and listen to me good. Get every file on our property, every single document, every tape, every shred of paper, and your computer. Take everything we have to a safe place and don’t tell me where it is.”

Yikes! Miranda has freely spoken about her parent’s work and how often they offered a safe refuge for women from abusive spouses. Some of those stories have found their way into the country star’s sassiest songs. Kinda makes you listen to “Gunpowder and Lead” and “Kerosene” a little differently, right?

“From Cradle to Stage” also highlights Kelly Clarkson’s mother and shares the back story that lead Kelly to write her dramatic hit single “Piece By Piece.”