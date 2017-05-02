Miranda Lambert’s personal pain led her to this profound realization

Miranda Lambert has never been afraid to tackle hard times and heartbreak in her music, but she’s never been as honest about it as she is on her latest album, “The Weight of These Wings.” The project was written and recorded in the aftermath of Miranda’s divorce from Blake Shelton, and that situation led her to see the world in a whole new light.

That includes one of her favorite childhood movies, “The Wizard of Oz,” which inspired her latest single, “Tin Man.” She explains there were several times that she was feeling empty in the last few years, and that gave that character, the “Tin Man,” a whole new meaning to her.





“I mean, how many times have we seen ‘The Wizard Of Oz,'” Miranda says, “but it’s something that world shares…everyone knows what the Tin Man represents–cold, and empty, and loneliness, and heartless…and it just opened my eyes to it even more going through pain myself, you know, sort of an epiphany.”

Who would have thought Miranda would have used that classic tale of Dorothy and her friends to capture such a sad story? It just goes to show you inspiration can come from anywhere for creative people like Miranda.

She says, “Whatever influenced you the most, at whatever time in your life, somewhere or another comes out in your art.”