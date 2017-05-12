Moms around the world are finding comfort in this song’s lyrics

On May 10, The White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stood in front of a packed house in the press room, ready and willing to take on questions about President Donald Trump’s latest political moves. But before she began, she mentioned her 5-year-old daughter Scarlett’s birthday.

“If she could ask for anything for her birthday, she would probably ask you guys to be nice to her mommy,” she said with a smile.

Chuckles ensued, but every mom watching could feel the emotion of her statement. There she was, wearing pearls and a yellow cardigan, and taking on a very large responsibility at the moment, and she probably had more pressing things on her mind.





There is no doubt that it’s a hard time to be a mother. Not only are you charged with the responsibility to keep your mate and your children happy and taken care of, but there is also a pressure to work on one’s career at the very same time. And no matter how much you try, you can never seem to do enough.

But you ARE enough.

This Mother’s Day, thousands of moms have found comfort in the song “More Than Enough.” Sung by members of the One Voice Children’s Choir and featuring soloists Christy Higginson, Brynn Peterson, William Kim and Mackenzie Hess, the song is written from a child’s point of view, telling his or her mom that she is doing enough. Every hug, every kiss and every time a mom puts her kid’s needs before her own is enough in their eyes.

And God knows we all need that reminder every once in a while.