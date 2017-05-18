Music has lost yet another legend far too soon

The world of music is mourning the passing of another iconic entertainer with ties to the country community.

Singer-songwriter Chris Cornell has passed away at the age of 52.

Country music fans may recall that Chris, a Seattle native, performed with Jason Aldean during the 2014 CMT Artist of the Year Awards and also introduced Keith Urban at the same event. Then in 2015, he collaborated with Zac Brown Band in 2015 for the song “Heavy Is the Head” from the band’s “Jekyll + Hyde” album. “Heavy Is the Head” showcased Zac and the boys in a much different light than usual, drawing in Chris’ rock and metal influence from his days with bands like Soundgarden and Audioslave.





Sad to hear the passing of Chris Cornell this morning. He was a class act and a true rockstar. #rip @chriscornellofficial A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 18, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

The song marked a major accomplishment for the Georgia based Zac Brown Band. Instead of following their traditional path and releasing the song to country radio, “Heavy Is the Head” was shipped to rock radio. It served the band and Chris well, making the climb all the way to the top spot on the mainstream rock chart in 2015.

It also garnered the attention of “Saturday Night Live.” ZBB and Chris performed their hit on the show the same year it was released.

Chris Cornell touched so many & we were fortunate to have worked w/ him. He was a true talent & gentleman. Our thoughts are with his family. — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) May 18, 2017

Chris had last performed May 17 with Soundgarden and, according to Billboard, was in good spirits, declaring his excitement to be back in Detroit. While it is still early, they also report that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.